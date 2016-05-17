Hotel Seagate demolition halted as developer looks to salvage building

Hotel Seagate is officially being demolished. Lucas County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to award a $2.3 million demolition contract to Baumann, a demo company out of the Cleveland area.

Hotel Seagate is officially being demolished. Lucas County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to award a $2.3 million demolition contract to Baumann, a demo company out of the Cleveland area.

Demolition at Hotel Seagate has come to a halt.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says a developer asked city officials to put demolition at the 19-story hotel on pause so they can look into keeping and utilizing the structure.

Last year, county commissioners bought the building for $1.3 million, with the plan of tearing it down to either create greenspace or re-develop the land.

Gerken could not go into specifics about what the developer has in mind for the building because they are still in negotiations, but says that canceling the demo for now has its upsides.

Although he cannot give a concrete number, he says the pause in demolition will save the taxpayers a few hundred thousand dollars in demolition costs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.