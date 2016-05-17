Bedroom fire damages home in Old West End

A bedroom fire in the Old West End left a home damaged.

Fire crews were called to the home on the 3200 block of Maplewood Avenue around 2 a.m.

The home owner told firefighters that she smelled smoke coming from a back bedroom and ran out of the home to call 911.

The fire was contained to the bedroom area and is believed to have been an accident.

No one was injured.

