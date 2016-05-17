Jeep Cherokee workers sent home early, 2nd shift canceled

Production on the Jeep Cherokee at the Toledo North Assembly Complex came to a halt for the second day in a row Tuesday.

Jeep representatives say first shift workers were sent home early and second shift workers were told not to some in due to a shortage of steering drive shafts from a supplier in Mexico.

On Monday, workers were also sent home early due to the same shortage in parts.

As of right now, Jeep representative are not saying why there was a shortage of supplies, nor are they giving the name of the supplier or what city they're in.

Normal production is expected to take place Wednesday.

