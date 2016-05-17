Hillsdale man killed, another injured in Monday crash

A Hillsdale man is dead and another seriously injured after crash in Madison Township Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Scottie Eagle, 38, was driving north on County Road 15 when he lost control of his vehicle. The Ford Explorer went off the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled several times before stopping.

A passenger, William Dunning, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Eagle, who was wearing a seatbelt, was flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.