BGSU 'welcomes home' new Athletics Director

Bowling Green State University announced their new Athletics Director Tuesday morning.

University President Mary Ellen Mazey, Ph.D. welcomed Bob Moosbrugger back to the university.

Moosbrugger was a former BGSU student athlete, lettering twice in baseball.

The university announced the resignation of its current AD, Chris Kingston, in April.

Kingston served three years at the university. His last day was May 10, and he’s now working as the vice president for Learfield Sports.

Before accepting the job at BGSU, Moosbrugger was working in the athletics department at San Diego State University for the past 15 years.

He has a wife and two sons.

Moosbrugger's specialty is fundraising.

Bowling Green's biggest challenge 10 years ago was facilities. But the Stroh center, a renovation of the Doyt and the Ice Arena leave athletics in good shape, as long as the dollars keep coming in.

"“Clearly the resources. You know, you can’t do what you want to do without the resources. And we got to give the coaches, the student-athletes, everything they need. And I think you know, fundraising is critical to the success of almost every university in the U.S.,” said Bob Moosbrugger, new BGSU athletic director.

"It's a proud day to be a Falcon, I'm coming home!" -Bob Moosbrugger, new athletic director.





