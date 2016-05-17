Health department to hold meeting on Maumee rat problem

Rats in Maumee have many people alarmed.

In response to several complaints, the health department is holding a meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Gateway Middle School on Gibbs Street to tackle the issue with worried residents.

Neighbors, who did not want to be identified, said rats have eaten through garage walls and taken root in their yards.

The health department investigates all rat grievances and encourages residents to file an official complaint with a specific location of where they spot rats.

Health officials say rats rarely stray more than 100 to 500 feet from their burrows. They have not located where the rats are coming from and need the cooperation of residents to solve the problem.

Learn more about how to protect your home from rats and file a complaint for the health department to investigate here.

