Overnight house fire latest in string of violence, police believe family feud to blame

Toledo police are investigating after on overnight fire in central Toledo. They say the blaze could be linked to a string of recent crimes.

A neighbor called firefighters to the home on Trenton Avenue in central Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Luckily, the homeowner wasn't home at the time, but neighbors say this is just one of several recent violent events in the area and it's just a matter of time before an innocent person is caught in the crossfire.

"It's been really dangerous over here," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I'm just ready to go myself."

The home on Trenton belongs to the mother of a Ronnie Hopings, who was murdered in a drive-by shooting in front of his kids back in March.

Since then, police say there's been a streak of violence in the area.

Just last week, Telly Hopings was arrested after Toledo police say he shot and killed Eugene Blackman outside the Lyric Lounge.

Then, days later, a gunman opened fire on Trenton Ave., shooting Lamont Hopings in the head and injuring two others.

Police say it appears to be two families feuding, but have not yet named the other family in question.

"It certainly looks like retaliation might be the motive. We don't have any suspects right now, so it's hard to positively say that that is the situation. But given the overall circumstances, I would say it is highly likely," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

He says it's hard to prevent things like shootings from occurring. Heffernan says if someone wants to shoot someone bad enough, they will find away. Still, police are doing everything they can to stop the violence.

"If we can show enough of a police presence in the areas we might think there will be problems, we can actually, hopefully, reduce the violence that might occur," said Heffernan.

Either way, neighbors say they are sick of the violence.

"I had a couple of stray bullets on the side of my home over here," said a woman who did not want to be identified. "It's just totally like Baghdad over here."

On Tuesday, firefighters were able to put out the fire on Trenton before it destroyed the home. The damage was contained to the kitchen and is estimated around $4,000.

Neighbors say the owner wasn't home at the time because she is afraid to stay there since last week's shooting.

Again, police are investigating the fire as an arson. If you have anything information that could help police stop the violence, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

