Council members concerned over proposed Bancroft roundabout

A possible roundabout for a main Toledo street has city leaders going round on what's best for the area.

At a Toledo City Council committee meeting Monday, the Bancroft Street construction project as a whole was talked about, but the source of debate was a proposed roundabout for the intersection of Bancroft and Parkside.

Toledo's Engineering Services department says the intersection would be safer with a roundabout, citing 22 crashes from 2013 to 2016.

David Dysard, with engineering services, spoke on research that said roundabouts improve safety with a 76 percent decrease in

injury crashes and a 90 percent decrease in fatal crashes.

Tyrone Riley, council member, questioned whether a roundabout at that specific location is necessary.

"What I'm asking is whether you did a study that, that came to the conclusion that a roundabout was needed at Parkside and Bancroft?" asked Riley. Dysard said they did not.

Other members of council say members of engineering services don't have a good idea of how people in the area feel about the proposed project, which, in addition to a roundabout, includes lane reductions and adding bike lanes.

Larry Sykes, council member, says more than 500 people signed a petition against the project.

"I don't want to see anyone get mad, sell their home and move because they think we're not listening to them," said Sykes. "So I would encourage you to be like a cornfield, all ears, and listen to the people as we move forward."

The funding for the project comes from separate gr ants. City leaders say the federal gr ant worth several million dollars does not require a roundabout to be built with the money, but a gr ant worth just under $1 million from the state could.

So, the city would have to reapply for that state gr ant if they decide not to build a roundabout.

A full city council will need to vote on the construction project, which includes money for Central Avenue, Alexis Road, and Glendale Avenue.

