Findlay schools could see more students as business boom continues

Findlay City Schools is preparing for an increase in enrollment as businesses continue to expand and come to the area.

"What's happening with McLane Industries coming in, the expansion at Marathon, adding on at Cooper, what's going on at Whirlpool, the potential for growth is there," said Ed Kurt, superintendent of Findlay City Schools.

Kurt says the exciting economic growth in the city could lead to more students in the district.

"We're kind of on a wait and see. We feel pretty comfortable because of the moves and changes that we've made we have some capacity for some growth," said Kurt.

Last year, the district added modular classrooms to a couple of their schools to address increased enrollment. Now they'll be ready as even more students are expected to attend classes in the fall.

"I think we've planned and looked at the possibility of growth so that we're operating very efficiently, but at the same time we have the capacity to handle some growth. And we can adjust to that if it does happen," said Kurt.

He says the collaboration between the county, city and district has helped them prepare for a possible increase in students.

"Well I think the industry and what's going on right now and the coordination between the city and the county and the school system we're kind of all tied together in our strategic plan and what's going on. and it's very conducive to taking on a work force and supporting that," said Kurt.

The superintendent says the district will adapt as many new faces could call Findlay city schools home in the future.

He says they've already received calls from families inquiring about the district.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.