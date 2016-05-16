Man found shot at Wilson Park in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man found shot at Wilson Park in north Toledo

Toledo police are investigating a shooting in north Toledo.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at Wilson Park just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators aren’t sure if the man was shot by someone or if he accidentally shot himself.

Police say the victim was not cooperating with first responders. 

