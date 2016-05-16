TPD investigate shooting near East Broadway and Woodville Rd.

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday.

It happened in east Toledo near the intersection of East Broadway and Woodville Road, just before 7:30 p.m.

TPD has not released many details on the shooting. Right now, it is unknown the extent of the victim's injuries.

A possible suspect has not been named.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stopper at 41-255-1111.

