TPD investigate shooting near East Broadway and Woodville Rd.

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday. 

It happened in east Toledo near the intersection of East Broadway and Woodville Road, just before 7:30 p.m.

TPD has not released many details on the shooting. Right now, it is unknown the extent of the victim's injuries.

A possible suspect has not been named. 

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stopper at 41-255-1111. 

