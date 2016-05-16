UT receives grant for help with technology project - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT receives grant for help with technology project

The University of Toledo is getting $100,000 from the state for its Technology Validation and start-up fund project. 

The project helps move technology developed by UT to the marketplace. 

The funds will be for two projects; one to extend the lifetime of lithium ion batteries, and the other for a material used to make trim on vehicles scratch and UV resistant.  

