UT receives grant for help with technology project

The University of Toledo is getting $100,000 from the state for its Technology Validation and start-up fund project.

The project helps move technology developed by UT to the marketplace.

The funds will be for two projects; one to extend the lifetime of lithium ion batteries, and the other for a material used to make trim on vehicles scratch and UV resistant.

