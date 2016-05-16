Police look for pizza delivery robber

Toledo police are now looking for the person responsible for robbing a pizza delivery driver in south Toledo Sunday night.

Police say it happened on Mercer Court. The victim told police a man came up to him and took all the cash he was carrying from his deliveries.

Right now, police say there are no suspects.

If you know anything that can help police, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

