Former Olympian killed in Sandusky County crash

A former Olympian from Port Clinton was killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on State Route 53, just south of the Ottawa County line around 3 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mamie Rallins, 74, crossed the center line and hit two semis, which caused a fourth car to hit her.

Rallins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the other drivers were injured in the crash. Both were treated at the scene and released.

Rallins qualified for both the 1968 Mexico City and 1972 Munich Summer Olympic Games.

She went on to be hired as the first black coach for the Ohio State University’s track team.

Investigators continue to investigate what caused Rallins to cross into on-coming traffic Monday afternoon.

