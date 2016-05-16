Rossford income tax battle continues, council to vote next week

The tax reciprocity battle in the city of Rossford continues as Council is expected to vote next week on where to go from here.

Before the tax policy was changed back in January, Rossford residents who work in other cities were fully reimbursed for the income tax they paid to the municipality where they work.

But, the city changed that policy recently, so now residents are only reimbursed for half of that. Many residents say they are upset by the policy change.

“We really feel it's something that should have been voted on by the citizens, the leadership, they haven't campaigned for it, or done anything to try and convince us it's the right thing,” said Amy Marshalko.

Marshalko works in the city of Toledo, but lives in Rossford. She is one of the many who are upset by the city changing the tax reciprocity.

“Right now, two and a quarter percent of income is directly taken out of my paycheck for the city of Toledo, and the way it would work now, is I would have to pay half of that amount to Rossford, since they changed it to the 50 percent value, and I would have to pay it four times a year” said Marshalko.

This case is currently going through the court of appeals, but residents like Amy want the city to know that they think they should have had a say in this, before it was changed.

Council meets next Monday to discuss this once again, and they're expected to vote on the next steps.

