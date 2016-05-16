Signage on Wabash Cannonball Trail warns both drivers and pedestrians

People out on the Wabash Cannonball Trail are worried about their safety.

The 63 mile trail runs through Monclova and Waterville and is used by thousands.

There are 30 road crossing on the trail and some who use it say the signs currently up are not enough to warn drivers.

But Ron Meyers with the Lucas County Engineer's Office says they meet regulations and are only used to alert drivers, not stop them. He says motorists are the ones with the right of way.

“The calls we are getting is that the trail users are not stopping and yielding to the motorists on the road,” said Myers.

He says there are signs on the trail, as well as stop controls, that are used to remind trail users to yield to traffic before crossing.

However, Myers does say that improvements and new signs are in the works.

“We are going to be looking at doing some upgraded signage at the crossings of the Wabash Cannonball Trail and that will include some new warning signs that have both bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Myers.

The new signs are expect to be up in the next couple months.

