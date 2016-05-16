Ohio Dept. of Health kicks off overdose prevention program

The goal is educating the public on life-saving solutions.

The health department is encouraging drug users' loved ones to pick up the overdose antidote known as Naloxone.

This is all a part of a six month campaign by the Ohio Department of Health, which targets 15 counties, including Lucas County.

The Lucas County Health Department is the only free distribution center for Naloxone, and so far they've given out 100 Naloxone kits.

“This is a situation where we need family and friends to assist in the situation. Don't hesitate to come and get Naloxone, especially if they have a family member who just got out of a recovery center,” said Jerry Kerr of the Lucas County Health Department.

The health department is able to provide free Naloxone because of a grant provided by the local Mental Health Recovery and Service Board.

Their hope is to be able to continue to provide it for free in the years to come.

