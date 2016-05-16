Jeep Cherokee production halted in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jeep Cherokee production halted in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Jeep Cherokee production in Toledo was put on hold Monday.

Workers on the Cherokee line were sent home at 10:30 a.m. because they didn’t have enough steering drive shafts to finish production.

More shafts arrived by mid-day and production on the Cherokee resumed for those on second shift.

Normal production is scheduled for Tuesday. 

