Local congressman speaks out against transgender school bathroom directive

A local congressman is speaking out against the President's directive last week on transgender bathrooms.

The directive states that schools must allow transgender students to use bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identity or they will risk losing federal funding.

But Republican Jim Jordan says he disagrees.

Jordan represents District 4, including Tiffin, Fremont, Bucyrus and Lima.

He says, “It seems like parents, teachers, school administrators and local school boards are perfectly capable of handling any issue that arises, but unfortunately this type of blanket federal policy may tie the hands of those very parents, teachers, school administrators and local school boards who want to protect kids against dangerous situations that could arise from mixed-gender restrooms and locker rooms in schools.”

Rep. Jordan also says the issue has never been brought up once at any of the schools or businesses he has visited over the years in the district.

“There is no need for a blanket federal restroom policy that covers every school in America, especially one that comes with the threat of retaliation from the Obama administration for failure to comply," said Rep. Jordan.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.