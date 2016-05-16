Does the DARE program have a lasting impact on students?

It's a program meant to keep kids off drugs, but recently D.A.R.E. has faced many critics who say the program really doesn't help kids say "no."

Despite naysayers, over 300 5th grade students walked across the stage to graduate from the D.A.R.E. program. The Springfield Local School students made a promise that they will stay drug free.

For a decade Mr. Fritch has participated in these graduations and watched his fifth graders go through the D.A.R.E. program. Students like Kiersten Wilkin.

"I like it because it taught me how I can stay away from drugs and what I can do if I get in a situation with drugs," said Wilkin.

Fritch says it works because the program touches on what kids are facing right now.

"It really prepares the students to know what dangers there are out there and to be able to respond in an appropriate way," said Fritch.

In 2002, then Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre d ropped the Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education program, saying it didn't help to change a student's behavior as they got older.

Deputy Brett Warner with the Lucas County Sheriff's office says in our area Toledo is the exception.

Warner says he has a waiting list of schools interested in starting D.A.R.E. up at their school and most surrounding police departments still have a D.A.R.E. officer.

He says the program works when they put the textbook down and hit on hot topics. Right now, those topics are prescription drugs and heroin.

"It's amazing to me that these students know what is going on in the community and they will ask me the questions and I don't have to be the one to bring up the heroin epidemic. They bring it up because it's all around them. It's in their living rooms, on their computer, it's everywhere they go," said Warner.

The program has faced critics since it began in 1983, in California. Many say it doesn't have a lasting impact.

Deputy Warner admits he knows kids that have gone through his D.A.R.E. program and who have become addicts, but he finds they are the exception.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.