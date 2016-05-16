Otsego senior trains for Paralympic trials in Rio

“Growing up I’ve always been around a sporting environment so it never came across my mind that, ‘Hey I don’t have legs, I won’t be able to do this,’" said AJ Digby. "It was, ‘Hey I have a disability, I’m going to have to find a way around it.’ So my whole life I’ve been adapting to everything that I do. So in all the sports that I’ve played, I just adapt to whatever works for me."

Otsego senior AJ Digby was born without Fibulas in both his legs, and he says his feet were also underdeveloped, having just three toes on one foot and two on the other.

“At 10 months of age we amputated, so my whole life this is all I’ve known," said Digby.

But as Digby said. He grew up in a sports family and he found ways to adapt in order to play.

He played football, sled hockey, baseball and did track and field.

It wasn’t until the 2008 Olympics, that he saw he could trade in his walking legs for a pair of running blades.

“That first feeling once you finally get them on and are able to run. It almost tears you up because you’re just like, this makes me feel free. Finally having some sort of legs and being able to run normally," said Digby.

Digby got his legs in 7th grade. And like anything new, he says it took time to work his way from walking to jogging and finally running.

But little did Digby know, his blades would allow him to do more than just run on the Knights track team.

“To go from that day where it was just running, ‘Hey this is fun,’ to where I am now, we’re trying to make the Paralympics. I never thought it would get this far," said Digby.

Digby has competed in the Junior National Championships and National Championships for the past three years. He's had success, coming away with gold in all but one event at the junior level.

Digby also received the Rising Star Award from the Athletes with Disabilities Hall of Fame, and earlier this year, he was the 2016 Section 2 recipient of the National High School Spirit of Sport Award by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

In 2012 he traveled to London for the Paralympic trials. While he didn’t make the cut, he says it’s prepared him for this year’s goal.

“This year will be the big one, trying to make Rio," said Digby.

So once his senior track season with the Knights is all said and done, AJ will be heading to Charlotte, North Carolina to compete in the Paralympic trials at the end of June with hopes of earning a spot to Rio.

He's been training for the Paralympic trials with sprinting coach from Eastwood High School, D.J. Michael.

"He’s been amazing and me and him are almost like best friends," said Digby. "You want to have somebody you want to hang out with or somebody that you’ll be good at working with to get better."

While Digby says some people come up and say he inspires them, for him, he says he's just out there feeling free running the best he can.

“Once I have the running legs, I feel free, and so that’s something that I try to capture every time I run is how I feel real, I feel whole when I have my

running legs," said Digby said. "I’m not out here trying to make people feel inspired, but obviously it’s something that’s going to happen. So what I hope is that they take the inspiration from me and go out and do something in their lives that they didn’t think they could do, something that they thought would be hard."

He also tells people just do your best.

"There’s nothing that can hold you back, and for anybody out there who is scared to participate in something, if you put your mind to it, you can go out and do it, no problems, no questions, just put your mind to it," said Digby.

When Digby's not running or training for the Paralympics, he says he's a big Indy 500 fan and will be heading to watch for the 13th straight year.

He's also a huge Cleveland Browns fan and when he's done running and graduating with a degree in sports business from the University of Mount Union, he says he would like to be a football coach or work within the Browns organization.

