New baseball field opens in Holland

There's a new place to toss the ball around in the Village of Holland.

Rail Park Field, a new baseball and softball park, opened up over the weekend.

It's located just behind the railroad tracks on Front Street.

The park is a replacement of the village's previous baseball and softball park, which was destroyed due to construction.

So far, city leaders say the new park is a hit!

"They absolutely love it! They come out here, and because it's such a nice facility and it's been so well received, they come out here and all we hear are good things about it. And the coaches love it and they love to be able to come out and have a nice place to play," said councilman Noah Stone.

Volunteers were on hand Sunday, putting on a clinic for kids.

There were also hot dogs and other refreshments to celebrate the game of summer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.