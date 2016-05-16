USDA aims to make refinancing faster and cheaper

A major announcement from the USDA will hopefully make refinancing mortgages easier and save homeowners some money.

With interest rates still very low the USDA says it's important to make sure folks can take advantage of the changes being rolled out that could streamline the refinancing process.

It's important to note these changes apply to specific loans; those issued through USDA and those where USDA has issued a loan note guarantee.

Homeowners who have been up to date on their payments for the past year won't have to get an appraisal, a credit report or a debt-to-income calculation when they refinance for a 30-year term.

The USDA says these changes will save time and money. The department says the average homeowner saves about $150 a month by refinancing.

The changes take effect June 2.

To learn more about USDA housing programs, please contact a housing specialist at your nearest USDA Rural Development office. A list of State offices is available here.

