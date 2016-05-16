Toledo landlord pleads not guilty to attacking tenant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo landlord pleads not guilty to attacking tenant

Chad Sprinkle pleads not guilty to attacking his tenant in court. (Source: WTOL) Chad Sprinkle pleads not guilty to attacking his tenant in court. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo landlord has pleaded not guilty to attacking one of his tenants.

Chad Sprinkle, 43, is accused of hitting Johannes Vanakkeren earlier this month outside the apartments on Scottwood.

Police say Sprinkle also strangled Vanakkeren and slashed his forehead with a broken beer bottle.

Investigators say the two men has on-going arguments.

Sprinkle’s bond remains at $50,000. His trial will start June 1.

