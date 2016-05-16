Bedford HS students sent home due to gas leak

Students at Bedford High School were sent home early Monday due to a gas leak.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Bedford Superintendent Mark Kleinhans says the leak was found during a routine inspection and that there was no odor in the school.

He says the gas was immediately turned off and crews were called to fix the leak.

Students were filed into the middle school auditorium next door where they were then sent home.

The Superintendent says students weren't in any danger, but were sent home as a precaution.

"It was a small leak, but I'd rather be safe then sorry, get everyone safe, get all the kids out of here, especially when they begin to work on it, we have Michigan Gas here," said Superintendent Mark Kleinhans.

This is the second gas leak seen this school year. Bedford High School canceled classes back in the fall after faculty smelled gas coming from the chemistry lab.

In that case, as well as the one seen Monday, no other schools were impacted by the gas leak.

Again, the leak has since been repaired and all after school activities will run as scheduled. School will be back in session Tuesday.

