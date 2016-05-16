Bittersweet Farms is 'Celebrating Possibilities' with wine tasting

Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse is celebrating possibilities by hosting a wine tasting event to help raise funds for their program.

The farm serves both adults and adolescents with autism spectrum disorders.

The event, "Celebrating Possibilities," will be held Friday, May 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the farm at 2660 Archbold-Whitehouse Road.

In addition to the wine tasting, there will be live music and food from Degage Jazz Club.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

To find out more on how to volunteer at Bittersweet Farms, click here.

