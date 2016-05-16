Member of BGSU football coaching staff appears in court for assa - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Member of BGSU football coaching staff appears in court for assault

A member of the Bowling Green State University football coaching staff was in court Monday.

Offense graduate assistant, Kenneth Williams, is charged with assault after he and co-defensive coordinator, Marcus White, got in a bar fight

According to the police report, Williams and White were at Liquid Bar in Downtown Bowling Green when staff asked the pair to leave. When they refused, a fight broke out. 

On Monday, Williams appeared in court, but did not have a lawyer present. His bond was continued under the condition that he not cause, attempt or threaten harm to any person or property. 

University officials say White remains on administrative leave, while Williams is subject to discipline from the school because he is a grad student. 

Williams will appear back in court June 1.

