Drug bust lands babysitter in jail

Diana Styer (Source: Toledo Police Department) Diana Styer (Source: Toledo Police Department)
A local babysitter is now facing a child endangerment charge after allegedly taking an infant with her to buy drugs last summer.

Police say 27-year-old Diana Styer was babysitting the six-month-old last July when she took him with her and a friend to buy heroin. The two were then pulled over by police, who found heroin and a syringe in the car. Police say the friend then admitted to buying the heroin for the two of them to use.  

Styer had a warrant out for her arrest for the incident. Then on Sunday, she was arrested for an assault unrelated to the case.

Styer was then arraigned on the child endangerment charge Monday, May 16 in Toledo Municipal Court.  

