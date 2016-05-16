Trial begins for Ohio State band instructor in rape case

A trial is set to begin Monday for a drum major instructor for Ohio State University's marching band who's accused of sexually assaulting a female student.

Stewart Kitchen has pleaded not guilty to charges including rape.

His attorney has said that he would "vigorously defend" his client against the allegations.

Court documents allege the assault occurred in April 2015 after Kitchen and the 19-year-old woman went out drinking and then walked to his Columbus home. The woman reported that Kitchen refused to return her to her home and sexually assaulted her in his bedroom.

Kitchen was indicted less than a year after Ohio State fired the band's director after an investigation determined he ignored "a sexualized culture" in the band.

