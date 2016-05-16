Police find baby after car with her inside reported stolen in Detroit

Police have found a 3-month-old girl after her father reports a car with her inside was stolen after he left it running outside a Detroit liquor store.

Police say the man told investigators he left the child inside the car about 1 a.m. Monday on the city's east side and found the car and the baby missing when he went back outside.

According to reports in Detroit, the girl, Dakota Grimes, was later found safe on a front porch.

State police and Detroit police were involved in the search.

