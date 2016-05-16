One injured after car hits pole in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One injured after car hits pole in west Toledo

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One person was injured in an overnight crash in west Toledo. 

Police were called to Secor Road near Laskey after a driver hit a pole. 

A passenger from the car was taken to a hospital with facial injuries. The driver was not hurt.

The pole was not damaged in the crash. 

