West Toledo bar raising money for woman in need of operation

Money is being raised this month for a local woman who needs a lifesaving operation.

Katie Holtgrieve has multiple sclerosis and is not responding to traditional treatment.

She's been accepted into an experimental treatment program using her stem cells for bone marrow treatment.

But the procedure is not covered by insurance and costs $100 thousand.

On Sunday, folks attended a fundraiser for Katie at Rocky's Bar in west Toledo.

Her aunt is a bartender at the bar and is leading the cause.

"Honestly my family is rallying and trying to gather money for this treatment. Nothing else is helping with the progression of her disease and she needs to stop the progression,” said Katie’s aunt Tia Cherry.

Money to help Katie can be donated at Rocky's all month.

An account has also been set up at Fifth Third Bank.

