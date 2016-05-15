City crews kick off 'mill and fill' effort in Toledo Monday

Say goodbye to the potholes in your neighborhoods.

Monday kicked off the The Division of Streets, Bridges and Harbor "mill and fill" efforts to patch residential streets still in rough shape from the winter.

Fourteen West Toledo streets in Toledo's District 5 will be tackled by crews first. City council members are providing the streets department with the worst roads in their district that need to be fixed.

Crews will work through the summer to make road repairs in all six of the city’s districts.

"Think about it, that one patch may take care of a mile or two, it may only be that small section that has all full of potholes after potholes, we go in and replace that, then you've got almost a nice road,” said Dave Welch with Streets, Bridges and Harbor.

A mile and a half of roads will be fixed using 1,100 tons of asphalt per district. The city will distribute $700,000 evenly to the "mill and fill" program.

Streets, Bridges and Harbor officials say they're still finalizing road repair plans for other districts.

A complete list of all streets scheduled for patching in District 5 are below:

Gilhouse from Talmadge to Briarcrest

Briarcrest from Avonhurst to Clover

Avonhurst from Gilhouse to Briarcrest

Bowen from Berdan to Sylvania

Bowen from Westbrook to Castleton

Templar from Gr antwood to Eastbrook

Edgar from Cowan to Douglas

Philmar from Tillimon to Harvest

Clover from Ariel to Barstow

Barstow from Kathy to Clover

Kathy from Barstow to Ariel

Springbrook from Shamrock to City Limits

Lauderdale from Carskaddon to Springbrook

Cedarbrook from Carskaddon to Torquay

