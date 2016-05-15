Small towns know first-hand, opiate epidemic isn't just a big city problem

If you want to put a face on drug addiction in rural America, look no further than twenty-year-old Brandon Pennell of Elmore.

"I am a recovering addict. I was in the depths of addiction to spice, alcohol, cough medicine and done prescription medication such as Percocet," said Brandon.

Brandon attended the second of two town hall meetings where heroin and opiate addiction in Woodville and Elmore was discussed.

Police in the two villages say there's been as spike in arrests and overdoses, proving drug use is not just a big city problem, especially with kids.

People who attended the town halls said everybody knows it.

"It's a small community. Not a whole lot to do on weekends. Kids will go out and fill their time with anything they can find," said Rev. Tom Willhardt of Elmore Church of God.

Now, drug abuse is hitting too close to home.

Discussion at the town hall, which was sponsored by the group Two Villages, revolved around recognizing the signs of abuse, how families can respond to abuse and local recovery programs.

Organizers say preventing addiction is simple: just watch out for one another.

"So now we we're really thinking we really are a community and sticking together and working together is really the best way to address many problems," said Jayne Klett of Two Villages.

Brandon is now in Alcoholics Anonymous and resides in a sober living house.

He decided to come clean last December while sitting in a jail cell.

"That's when I realized something needs to change with me because I know that's not how problems get solved," said Brandon.

After overcoming his addiction, there's even more good news for Brandon.

This week, he starts a new job at Taco Bell.

