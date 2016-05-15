Missing 16-year-old Whitehouse girl found safe

A missing 16-year-old girl has been found safe and is now in the custody of Wood County Children Services.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says Amber Rae Manners, of Whitehouse, was found with the assistance of the Allen Park Police Department in Michigan.

Amber had been missing since late March and was listed by the National Centers for Missing and Exploited children.

