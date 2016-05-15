Birders fly home as Biggest Week in American Birding comes to an end

The Biggest Week in American Birding came to an end Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Black Swamp Bird Observatory and lasted for ten days, bringing both first-time birders and experienced birders from all over the world together.

“We’ve never birded in Ohio, but this is just wonderful,” said birder Jim Ripley.

He and his wife drove 1,900 miles from their home in Arizona to witness the migration of birds heading north. Their destination - Magee Marsh in Oak Harbor, one of the best birding areas in North America.

“For years it was a secret amongst many experienced birders,” said Tom Bain, the former chair of the Ohio Ornithological Society.

According to Bain, technology is behind the recent popularity in birding because people are now able to locate when and where birds are migrating, allowing more people to get involved.

But though thousands of birders came out to Magee Marsh this May, spring migration will actually continue until mid-June.

In fact, to make the experience even better donations are being made on the Friends of Magee Marsh website to renovate the Magee Marsh Bird Trail.

Jason Larson, director of the Richland County Park District and east central director of the Ohio Ornithological society, said it’s the perfect location for birds to stop and fuel up before continuing on their journey to Canada.

Check out photos from the Biggest Week in American Birding here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.