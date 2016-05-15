Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - May 15, 2016

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Sandra Barber of the Fulton County Republican Chair and State Representative Barbara Sears discuss the divide Republican party members feel with the RNC happening in Cleveland, and Governor John Kasich no longer being in the race for President.

The two then discuss the ticket for Vice President and it will make a difference in if the Republican presidential candidate is elected.

Wood County Republican Tim Brown, co-author of the medical marijuana bill that is making it's way through Columbus, talks the details of the bill, and who will be the distributor of medical marijuana if it is passed.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.