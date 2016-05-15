Woman killed in Defiance Co. crash

A woman has died in a Defiance County crash.

This happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 15 at Watson Road.

The Ohio State highway Patrol reports, 86-year-old Miriam Hedges of Defiance was heading eastbound on Watson Road when she failed to stop for oncoming traffic at State Route 15.

Hedges was struck by a truck.

The driver and passenger of that truck suffered minor injuries.

