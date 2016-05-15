Woman killed in Defiance Co. crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman killed in Defiance Co. crash

DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) -

A woman has died in a Defiance County crash. 

This happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 15 at Watson Road. 

The Ohio State highway Patrol reports, 86-year-old Miriam Hedges of Defiance was heading eastbound on Watson Road when she failed to stop for oncoming traffic at State Route 15. 

Hedges was struck by a truck. 

The driver and passenger of that truck suffered minor injuries. 

