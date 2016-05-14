Road work to affect parking in downtown BG next week

Columbia Gas of Ohio will be doing road repairs starting Tuesday, May 17 after replacing the natural gas line under S. Main St. and City Parking Lot 2.

Crews will be working in the 100 block of South Main St. just south of the Main and Wooster intersection.

Parking spots on S. Main St. and some spots in Lot 2 will be closed while work is going on.

The work is expected to be complete by May 19, depending on the weather.

You are asked to call the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227 if you have questions.

