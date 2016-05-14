Young scientists present research at regional science fair

A student makes her presentation at the Globe Science Fair at UT (Source: WTOL)

The University of Toledo hosted the Globe Midwest Region Science Fair on Saturday morning.

About 25 students and their teachers presented research projects at the Student Union.

They also heard a keynote address, live from Thailand, where researchers are studying mosquitoes in the area.

The focus of the fair was to share ideas on Earth's changing climate.

“We’re kind of in a new faze, where we’ve got a new website, there’s a new focus on student projects and new teachers are coming in to the program,” said Kevin Czajkowski, the director of the Globe program. “It’s kind of a resurgence of the program. The program’s been around for twenty years but the way it looks now is different than it was twenty years ago.”

Among the winners at the fair were Katie Fogle, Olivia Bibler and Hallie Mitchell from Harvard Elementary in Toledo.

The trio won the Middle School competition.

