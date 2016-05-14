Red Cross giving away free Cedar Point tickets... but there's a catch

A free Cedar Point ticket could be yours, and all you have to do is donate a little blood.

The Red Cross is partnering with Cedar Fair, K-100 and Genoa Bank to offer a free Cedar Fair theme park ticket, including tickets to Cedar Point, to those who come out to donate blood at select blood drives this summer.

The Red Cross hopes the giveaway will help the Red Cross collect blood at a time that is especially difficult to keep blood in supply.

“Blood and platelet donations are especially needed during the summer months when donations slow due to summer vacations and travel among regular donors,” said Christy Peters, External Communications Manager for the Red Cross Western Lake Erie Blood Services Region.

List of blood donation events where you can get free Cedar Point tickets:

June 3 - Clyde VFW, 12 – 6 p.m. 847 W. Maple St., Clyde

- Clyde VFW, 12 – 6 p.m. 847 W. Maple St., June 10 - Stonebridge Church, 1 – 7 p.m. 2111 Stonehedge Dr., Findlay

- Stonebridge Church, 1 – 7 p.m. 2111 Stonehedge Dr., June 24 - All American Blood Drive, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. University of Toledo Rocket Hall, Toledo

- All American Blood Drive, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. University of Toledo Rocket Hall, July 1 - Tiffin Moose, 12 – 6 p.m. 1146 N SR 53, Tiffin

- Tiffin Moose, 12 – 6 p.m. 1146 N SR 53, July 8 - Redeemer Fellowship Church, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 5305 Evergreen Dr., Monroe, MI

- Redeemer Fellowship Church, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 5305 Evergreen Dr., July 11 - Shrine Cafeteria, 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. 315 Clay St., Upper Sandusky

- Shrine Cafeteria, 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. 315 Clay St., July 15 - McCord Road Christian Church, 12 – 6 p.m. 4765 McCord Rd., Sylvania

- McCord Road Christian Church, 12 – 6 p.m. 4765 McCord Rd., July 23 - Hilton Garden Inn, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg

- Hilton Garden Inn, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., July 25 - Napoleon American Legion, 12 – 6 p.m. 500 Glenwood, Napoleon

- Napoleon American Legion, 12 – 6 p.m. 500 Glenwood, August 1 - Port Clinton Elks, 12 – 6 p.m. 231 Buckeye Blvd., Port Clinton

Everyone who donates at the select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, while supplies last.

Tickets are valid for the 2016 season, and other restrictions may apply.

Donors can also visit redcrossblood.org/cedarfair through September 5, to enter to win a grand prize package for one of two grand prize packages for four to Knott’s Berry Farm in California or Cedar Point.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.