Three injured, including two kids, in south Toledo accident

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a four car accident in south Toledo on Saturday afternoon, including two children.

One of the cars wound up between a telephone pole and a house near Detroit Ave. and South Ave.

There is no word on the extent of the accident victims' injuries at this time.

