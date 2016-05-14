Seven years later, family still demanding 'Justice for Nevaeh'

Nevaeh Buchanan was murdered in 2009 in Monroe County (Source: Buchanan family)

People in Monroe continue to demand 'Justice for Nevaeh.'

Five-year-old Nevaeh Buchanan was murdered seven years ago and her killer is still on the loose.

Chants of 'Justice for Nevaeh' filled the streets of Monroe on Saturday afternoon.

The event was organized by the group 'Justice for Nevaeh.'

Group members helped search for the girl back in May, 2009.

They're frustrated that the Monroe County Sheriff's Department has yet to make an arrest in the case.

"Because a five-year-old innocent girl was abducted and murdered. I wouldn't want a killer walking among my children outside playing every day," said Risa Smith of Justice for Nevaeh.

The unsolved murder rocked the Monroe community.

Ten days after Nevaeh Buchanan's disappearance, her body was found along the River Raisin encased in cement.

An autopsy found she had suffocated after swallowing dirt.

"There's a lot of ways I want her to be remembered but she deserves justice and that's why we're out here. We're going to get it one way of another. We're going to get it," said Nevaeh's grandmother Carla Nash.

The march made its way to the Monroe County Law Enforcement Center.

Marchers want an update, the release of any new information about the case, and a guarantee authorities haven't forgotten Nevaeh.

"Monroe County just doesn't care about ordinary people. I feel if Nevaeh had been one of their own, the case would have been solved," said Nevaeh's great grandmother Joanne Combs.

WTOL put in a call to the Sheriff's Department for an update on the investigation but has not gotten a response.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.