Man faces murder, attempted murder charges after west Toledo stabbing

Michael Dean has been charged with Murder and Attempted Murder (Courtesy: Lucas County Jail)

A man accused of stabbing a man and woman in west Toledo will be back in court Tuesday morning.

Police say Michael Dean stabbed a woman to death and left a man with serious injuries.

Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were sent to a home on Dixon Ave. to check on a disturbance.

According to police, when they arrived they found two victims with stab wounds: Suzanne Dixon, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruce Dixon, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Dean was arrested and taken to the Lucas County Jail.

He was in court Monday morning, but the appearance was continued until Tuesday so he could get an attorney. Dean faces murder and attempted murder charges.

His bond was set at $1 million on both counts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-111.

