The Glass City goes red for American Heart Association's annual walk

The American Heart Association held its annual Toledo heart walk and 5K on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for heart disease research and education.

Heart disease is the number one killer in the world, and the association’s goal is to decrease cardiovascular disease and strokes by 20 percent by the year 2020.

This is the non-profit organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. 4,000 people who registered for the Toledo walk joined millions of people walking in cities across the country.

ProMedica was the cause level sponsor; they supported the organization for a full year.

Signature sponsors included: UT Health, the Spieker Company, Laibe Electric, Dana Holding Corporation, Dave’s Running. Lathrop and Mercy Health and

WTOL sponsored the event as well.

Allyson France, the Executive Director of the American Heart Association for Northwest Ohio advises that people avoid tobacco, walk thirty minutes every day and eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.



“It is absolutely amazing to see this community come together for the number one killer and rally together to make an impact in this community. We can and we will do it,” said France.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 85 million Americans are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke.

Jennis Huston, who attended the walk with her daughter, is a heart disease survivor and advocate. She has congenital non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, a disease that decreases the heart’s ability to pump blood. She has to wear a ventricular assist device or LVAD machine that helps keep her heart beating.

“They open you up. They take your heart out and wrap it around and the chord comes out of my stomach. So I can’t get this wet, I can’t go swimming, I can’t take a bubble bath. Showers only and I got a special bag for it. But it keep me alive and I plug into life support at night to sleep,” said Huston.

Huston also walked to remember her late father who passed away from the same disease she has.

“I look at it as a blessing and he gave me a job to do with my life and that was to talk to people about this, to encourage as many people as I can and to love everybody. So the old me is gone. The new me is so much better and I just thank God for it.”



There is still time to donate and help the organization reach its record breaking $375,000 goal by clicking here.

