OSHP arrest two people during OVI checkpoint

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the results of a weekend OVI roll out.

255 vehicles were checked between Woodville Road and Prentice from 10 P.M. to 1 A.M. Friday.

Of those vehicles checked, nine were diverted to check for impairment.

One drier was arrested for an OVI in the checkpoint and another was arrested during saturation patrols.

A felony drug arrest and one felony warrant was also made.

The checkpoint was funded through federal grants.

