Family heartbroken by planned closure of St. John the Baptist school

But now the Diocese of Toledo says it plans to close the school at the end of the school year.

The Wietrzykowski family has three children in the K-8 school.

The family was initially heartbroken by the decision to close it, then upset that they weren't notified sooner to try and keep it from happening.

"I really think that the Catholic diocese did an injustice to St. John the Baptist and their children and staff,” said Tina Wietrzykowski, who has three grandchildren that attend the school.

She says she found out about the closure earlier from her daughter, then received a note when she picked up her grandchildren later in the day.

She wishes the school had let them know earlier the school was in danger of being closed.

Her granddaughter Riley, who's an honor student, was not thrilled either.

"I was upset because I have to go to like a whole different school,” said Riley.

The family is also upset because the decision came after the family already registered and paid for next school year.

The diocese says finances and low enrollment are the reason for the closure.

Tina says if they knew earlier they would have tried to fill the void.

“I really think that they should have come to us and gave us a voice or something that we may have been able to do to help to keep our kids in that school. That school is awesome,” said Tina.

Now Riley wants the diocese to know how much she doesn't want the school to close.

"If I could say something to the diocese I would say at least try to do something during the summer to raise more money to keep the school open, because I love the school,” said Riley, as she fought back tears.

The diocese says all families that already paid for next year will be refunded.

They will also offer buses to two other Catholic schools.

As for the staff at the school, the diocese says they are helping them find other jobs.

