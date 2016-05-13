Free flowing handicapped accessible playground opens in Wauseon

It's the first of its kind in Northwest Ohio: a handicapped accessible playground.

You can find it at Sara's Garden in Wauseon.

It's meant for kids like Tyler Campbell.

This tough guy has cerebral palsy.

Tyler tosses aside his walker, crawls up a padded hill and shoots himself down a slide.

It's awesome. I like it. It was fun, a little scary," said Tyler.

Teacher Ashley Valle notices something different now about Tyler.

"He's more independent now. He can do a lot more on his own," said Ashley.

Sara's Garden is part of New Horizons Academy.

Kids with disabilities come here from twenty different districts.

"We needed a place where the kids could play and for children in the community to play. And we wanted that to be as inclusive as possible for kids with all disabilities and abilities could play together," said Matt Rychener of Sara's Garden.

Money for the rubbery, cushy playground came from $300,000 in community donations.

Unlike other handicapped accessible playgrounds, this one has no decks or ramp system.

Designers want it to be as free flowing as possible.

"It's fun. You get to play with other kids. Try to become a big leader actually," said Saul Gallardo.

