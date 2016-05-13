Birders in town for spring migration flock to Springfield Twp. after rare bird spotted

McGee Marsh in Oak Harbor is where birders from across the world are 'flocking' to a festival known as "The Biggest Week in American Birding."

But many birders bolted to Springfield Township on Friday to view a tiny, surprise visitor.

They say it's on the bucket list of a lot of birders.

Social media was on fire because this bird is rarely seen in the United States.

Birders showed up by the dozens with their scopes, binoculars and cameras.

The curlew sandpiper had been spotted.

It's known as a life bird.

"A life bird is a bird you want to add to your list of birds that you've seen over your whole birding career," said Ken Slayton.

The curlew sandpiper is native to Europe and Russia.

It's a shore bird, rusty brown on top, nice wing pattern with a curved beak to dig up worms.

How it ended up at a flooded field along Raab Road is anybody's guess.

Birders loaded up their gear and headed here for this once in a lifetime experience, aware that the bird could fly away before they arrived.

"Every once in a while you make a long drive. It takes off two minutes before you get here. Always a risk. You really never know," said Joe Kwasniewski.

Mr. Slayton says there are approximately 850 birds to view in the United States.

He's checked off 650 in in his birding book.

The curlew sandpiper is number 651.

"Oh it's always a thrill to get one of those because I'm at the stage in my birding career where I got to go someplace new to get something new," said Mr. Slayton.

The birds are migrating north after wintering in places like Central and South America.

They stay in Ohio to rest and re-fuel on insects before heading out across Lake Erie.

'The Biggest Week in American Birding' festival runs through Sunday.

