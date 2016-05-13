TPS already allowing transgender students to use preferred bathroom

On Friday, The Obama Administration issued new guidelines that direct public school districts across the country to allow transgender students to use the bathroom and other facilities based on their gender identity, not necessarily their biological sex.

Public school districts all over Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan will be implementing the new guidelines.

Officials with Toledo Public Schools say they’ve already had a protocol for transgender students in place, even before the President's directive.

Brian Murphy is the Executive Transformational Leader of Operations with Toledo Public Schools.

He says there is no need for any change of practice at any of the schools.

According to Murphy, TPS has had transgender students and they have already been making accommodations based on case law.

Murphy says the district’s goal is to make sure that every student is treated the same and he feels the president's directive just reinforces that.

TPS has been accommodating any bathroom request, allowing students to use whichever restroom that best lines up with their gender identity.

They also have "gender neutral" rooms in every school that they allow students to use, if requested.

“Well just like we do with any other complaints, we look forward to hearing feedback from parents, whether it's positive or negative feedback. So we would sit down with parents and we would listen to their concerns and we would handle the situation accordingly,” said Mr. Murphy.

Murphy says no parents have commented yet either way on the bathroom policy.

And he didn't have the numbers of how many transgender students are currently enrolled in the district.

